Police: 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Olney

Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the city's Olney section.

It happened on the 5900 block of Mascher Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the teen was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

