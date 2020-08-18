Police: 15-year-old boy in stable condition after West Philadelphia shooting

article

A 15-year-old is recuperating at an area hospital after he was shot in West Philadelphia.

Officials say police responded to the 100 block of Peach Street Tuesday, just after 2:15 in the afternoon on the report of shots fired.

Police found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and he is listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

