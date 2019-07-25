Police: 15-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlantic City

article

The Atlantic CIty Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Officials say police responded to a call of a shooting at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday and, upon arrival, found the teen who had been fatally shot. Her identity has not been confirmed.

Officials were on the scene again Thursday morning to ocntinue the investigation. An autopsy will also be conducted on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this homicide or any other homicides is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666