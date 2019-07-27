Police: 16-year-old boy with autism missing from West Philly

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy with autism who has been reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Mason Davis, 16, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday on the 5400 block of Walnut Street.

Davis is described as 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with black lettering, black basketball shorts with blue and white shoes.

Police say Davis frequents areas with basketball courts on the 5800 block of Walnut Street, 5600 block of Vine Street and 5800 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Anyone with any information regarding Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.