Police: 16-year-old shot over a dozen times in Kingsessing

A teenager is fighting for his life after police say he was shot more than a dozen times while standing on a street corner late Thursday night in Kingsessing.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 56th and Greenway Streets for reports of gunfire.

Police say a 16-year-old was found shot at least 13 times near a corner store and Chinese food take-out restaurant.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in "extremely critical" condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the hail of gunfire. Police have not said what lead to the shooting.

