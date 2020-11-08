Police: 16-year-old boy wounded in shooting at basketball court in Northeast Philly
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at a basketball court in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened on Holme Avenue and Willits Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, the teen was shot once in the arm and leg. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest