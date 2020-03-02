Police: 18-year-old critical following double shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say an 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a double shooting inside a store in West Philadelphia.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue just before 7 p.m.

According to investigators an 18-year-old victim was shot several times through the body. He was reportedly taken by private vehicle to University of Pennsylvania Hospital and listed in critical condtion.

Police say a 38-year-old man was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a graze wound to the left leg. He is in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

