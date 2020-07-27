Police: 18-year-old female fatally stabbed in Jenkintown near Meadowbrook train station
article
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old female was stabbed to death in Jenkintown Monday morning, officials say.
The incident reportedly took place about 8:15 a.m., near the Meadowbrook train station in Jenkintown.
Authorities say the teen parked her car off Lindsay Lane and that’s where police found her. She had succumbed to her injuries.
A 19-year-old suspect, believed to have been the vicitm’s boyfriend, was arrested in Philadelphia.
No other details have been released regarding the investigation.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP