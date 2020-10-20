Police: 18-year-old wounded in Kensington shooting

article

Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Kensington.

It happened on the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the teen was shot in the lower back. The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

