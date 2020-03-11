Police: 2 15-year-old boys fatally shot in quadruple shooting in Chester

article

Police say two 15-year-old boys are dead and two juvenile victims are wounded following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chester.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 200 block of Broomall Street just after 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene they reportedly found two victims lying on the ground.

Police say a 15-year-old boy, later identified as Edward Harmon, was fatally shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The second victim, who police say is also a juvenile, was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition at this time.

Upon further investigation, officers say they found another 15-year-old boy fatally shot on the 1200 block of Mary Street. The victim, identified as Taynonne Avery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a fourth juvenile victim arrived at Crozer-Chester Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is reportedly is stable condition at this time.

No word on what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Benjamin Thomas at 610-447-8426 or Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.

