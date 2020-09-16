Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on basketball court in Spring Garden

Philadelphia police say two people have died and two others were wounded in a shooting on a basketball court at Roberto Clemente Park in Spring Garden.

It happened on the 1800 block of Wallace Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 22-year-old man died on the scene and an 18-year-old man died at the hospital. Two victims, both 19, were also shot and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Spring Garden.

Police believe they are searching for three shooters. Investigators say they found 25 shell casings on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

