Police: 2 found dead in Montgomery County home following domestic dispute

article

Two people were found dead after what police in a township near Philadelphia are calling a domestic dispute over the weekend, authorities said.

Police in Montgomery County were called to the Cheltenham Township home shortly after noon Saturday.

The county district attorney's office said both victims are adults, and children who were in the home at the time are now in the care of relatives.

One person has been questioned in the case, officials said. Autopsies were slated Sunday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP