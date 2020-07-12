Police: 2 killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

article

Authorities say two people died in a car crash Sunday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just west of the Frank S. Farley service plaza in Hammonton Township. Police say a car crashed into a wooded area off the highway.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

