Police: 2 killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
article
HAMMONTON, N.J. - Authorities say two people died in a car crash Sunday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Emergency crews responded to the scene just west of the Frank S. Farley service plaza in Hammonton Township. Police say a car crashed into a wooded area off the highway.
Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP