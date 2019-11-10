Police: 2 men killed in single-car crash along Dover road

article

Two men are dead after their car ran off a Delaware road and into a utility pole.

Dover Police said the single-car collision occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday on North DuPont Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 13.

Authorities declared the 22-year driver of the Toyota Prius and 28-year-old passenger dead at the scene. Police didn't immediately release their names while family is notified.

The police news release says alcohol and drugs are a suspected factor in the crash, which occurred on the northbound side off the road.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours, and power was lost in the area, too.