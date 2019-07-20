Police: 2 shot at Wilmington senior care facility

Delaware State Police say two people were shot at a senior living facility in Wilmington, Del. Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to ManorCare of Wilmington on the 700 block of Foulk Road shortly after 1 p.m.

Authorities say two victims sustained gunshot wounds. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Responding officers worked to clear the building and declared the area safe. Officials say there is no concern for public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation.

