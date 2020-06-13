Police: 2 stable in Point Breeze stabbing; arrest made
POINT BREEZE - Authorities are investigating after two men were stabbed early Saturday morning at a home in Point Breeze.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Tasker Street just before 2 a.m. Officers rushed two victims to Jefferson Hospital where they were placed in stable condition.
A 65-year-old man reportedly sustained stab wounds to the forearm, hand, face and bicep. Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the hand, foot and face.
A suspect was reportedly arrested and a weapon used in the crime was found by police.
No details on what lead to the stabbing have been released.
