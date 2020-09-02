Police: 2 teens dead, 2 wounded in South Philadelphia shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that two teens dead and two wounded in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1800 block of Moore Street around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A second 17-year-old male was also shot multiple times. He also died at the hospital.

Two other teens, ages 17 and 18, are listed in stable condition after being wounded.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP