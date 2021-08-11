Police: 2 women shot overnight in West Philadelphia

article

Two women are hospitalized following a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police say one woman was shot in the head while a second woman was shot in the ankle.

MORE HEADLINES:

The condition of both women is unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter