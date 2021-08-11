Police: 2 women shot overnight in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two women are hospitalized following a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Police say one woman was shot in the head while a second woman was shot in the ankle.
The condition of both women is unknown at this time.
So far, no arrests have been made.
___
