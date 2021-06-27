Police: 22-year-old man killed, 2 teens hurt after shooting in Newark

article

An early morning shooting left one man dead and two teenagers injured in Newark, Delaware.

Police say they responded to the area of Louis Court, in the community of Salem Wood, for the report of shots being fired.

The incident happened during a large party that was taking place at a residence on the street.

When police arrived, they found three victims has been shot. A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in spite of First-Aid efforts, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A 19-year-old male was also taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound and he is listed in stable condition as well.

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police arrived at the scene and began an investigation that has so far revealed that a significant number of people may have witnessed an altercation leading up to the shooting

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

