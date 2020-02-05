Police: 4 found dead, including 2 small children, in Salem County
PENNS GROVE, N.J. - Police say four people have been found dead, including two children, in Salem County.
According to police, someone called 911 Wednesday after seeing what they thought was a dead body in the woods off of Sportsman Road in Carney's Point.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.
Police responded and found a man who appeared to have died by suicide. Investigators say they checked the man's address and requested a welfare check at his home in Penns Grove. Police say they found the bodies of a woman and two small children.
The investigation is ongoing.
