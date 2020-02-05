Police: 4 found dead, including 2 small children, in Salem County

Police say four people have been found dead, including two children, in Salem County.

According to police, someone called 911 Wednesday after seeing what they thought was a dead body in the woods off of Sportsman Road in Carney's Point.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.

Police responded and found a man who appeared to have died by suicide. Investigators say they checked the man's address and requested a welfare check at his home in Penns Grove. Police say they found the bodies of a woman and two small children.

The investigation is ongoing.

