Police: 4 people found shot to death inside West Philadelphia home

Police are investigating after they say four people were found dead inside a West Philadelphia home.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Walton Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the scene for a welfare check after a couple didn't show up for work.

When officers arrived they located four victims, including a 17-year-old and 6-year-old boy.

Investigators say they took a 29-year-old man into custody. A weapon was located at the scene.

