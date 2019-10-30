Police: 4 people found shot to death inside West Philadelphia home
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say four people were found dead inside a West Philadelphia home.
Police responded to the 5000 block of Walton Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, they were called to the scene for a welfare check after a couple didn't show up for work.
When officers arrived they located four victims, including a 17-year-old and 6-year-old boy.
Investigators say they took a 29-year-old man into custody. A weapon was located at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.