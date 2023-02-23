Police: 5 shot, including 4 teens, in Strawberry Mansion elementary school yard

Five people were shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say, and four of the victims are juveniles.

Officials say the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Norris streets Thursday evening, just before 6 p.m., in the school yard of the James Blaine School.

The victims ranged in age from 31 to 13. Their injuries are:

1. 31-year-old female shot two times in her leg. She is stable at Temple University Hospital.

2. 16-year-old boy shot in the arm. He is stable at Temple.

3. 13-year-old boy shot once in his hand. He is stable at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

4. 15-year-old boy shot twice in the chest. He is in stable condition at Temple.

5. 16-year-old boy shot once in his arm and once in his leg. He is stable at Jefferson University Hospital.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports from the scene more than 30 shots were fired.

Police are actively investigating the scene. No arrests have been made.

