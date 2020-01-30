Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at home in North Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old child was shot and killed during a reported home invasion Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened on the second floor of at a home on the 2100 block of Lambert Street just before 1 a.m.

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m.

The father of the boy and a 3-year-old child were reportedly inside the residence at the time of the alleged home invasion. Police say both were unharmed.

The mother of the child was at work during the incident.

"It's getting bad out here, real bad," neighbor Michael Stewart told FOX 29's Steve Keeley. "It's a shame, another child is dead. I don't know what to say."

Police told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that they found no evidence of a break-in during a preliminary investigation. Homicide detectives are questioning the father.

