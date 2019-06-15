Police: 4-year-old boy missing from Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 4-year-old boy missing from Northeast Philadelphia.

Juan Benacio was last seen by his father around 2 p.m. Friday at their home on the 6700 block of Castor Avenue.

Benacio is described as 4-foot-1 and 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.

Anyone with information regarding Benacio's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.