Police: 5 hospitalized in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County, detour in effect

Authorities say multiple people are hospitalized following a violent crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County on Saturday morning.

The accident reportedly involved two cars traveling on the eastbound side of the turnpike near Tredyffrin Township around 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police report five people were taken to Paoli Hospital. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Due to the crash and subsequent investigation, a detour has been set up between the Downingtown Exit 312 and the Valley Forge Exit 326.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

