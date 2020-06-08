Police: 5 wounded in Chester shooting

Police are investigating after they say five people were shot in Chester.

It happened on the 700 block of Pennell Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday night.

According to police, two females and two males were shot. They were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. A fifth person arrived later at the hospital. He is also in stable condition.

No word on what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

