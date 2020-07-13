Police: 51-year-old shot and killed in Kensington

article

A 51-year-old man was shot and killed in Kensington Monday, authorities say.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East Oakdale Street Monday afternoon, about 12:30, on a shots fired call.

Police discovered the 51-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to his chest, when they arrived, according to officials.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities indicate a weapon was found and an arrest has been made.

