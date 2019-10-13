Police: 6 people shot in North Philadelphia

article

At least six people have been shot in North Philadelphia, officials say.

Police responded to North 8th and Clearfield Streets Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

According to officials, investigators discovered six people shot when they arrived to the scene. There were no details on the condition of the victims.

The victims were all transported to Temple University Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 29 for updates.