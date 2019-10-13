Expand / Collapse search

Police: 6 people shot in North Philadelphia

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Six people shot in North Philadelphia at 8th and Clearfield.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - At least six people have been shot in North Philadelphia, officials say.

Police responded to North 8th and Clearfield Streets Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

According to officials, investigators discovered six people shot when they arrived to the scene. There were no details on the condition of the victims.

The victims were all transported to Temple University Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 29 for updates.