Police: 6-year-old girl shot in chest in West Philadelphia

Police say a 6-year-old girl has been shot in the chest in West Philadelphia.

It happened on 42nd and Westminster streets around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

According to police, the girl was taken to the Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. No word what led up to the shooting.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the gunshot victim is a 6-year-old girl.

