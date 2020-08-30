Police: 7-year-old, 10-year-old killed in car crash in Juniata Park

Authorities say two young boys were fatally injured in a car crash early Sunday morning in Juniata Park.

The crash reportedly happened near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and East Hunting Park Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

A 7-year-old and a 10-year-old were in a car with their mother and father when the crash occurred. Police say one of the children was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at a nearby hospital. The father was taken to St. Christopher's in stable condition and the mother is recovering at Einstein Medical Center.

Following the crash, police say one of the cars involved in the crash attempted to drive away but only made it a short distance. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time. More information is expected to be announced in the near future.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP