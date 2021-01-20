Police: 9-year-old shot in head inside home in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the side of the head while left home with at least two other children.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were called to the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The child was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating what lead to the shooting. Two firearms were reportedly found inside the home.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter