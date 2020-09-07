Police arrest 2 in double stabbing at Point Pleasant Beach
article
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) - Police in Point Pleasant have arrested two people in relation to a double stabbing.
The police department says it responded a call for a fight on the beach Monday and found two men with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital.
The police department says it has two men in custody and there is no threat to the public.
Police are still investigating and say more information will be provided at a later date.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP