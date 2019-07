article

Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever abandoned a baby.

The baby was found on the 100 block of Englewood Road Tuesday.

According to police, the baby is being evaluated and appears to be okay.

If you have any information, please contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.