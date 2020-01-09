Expand / Collapse search

Police: Barricaded man dead after standoff in Frankford

By Marcus Espinoza
Philadelphia
FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza has the latest after a police standoff ended up with the suspect dead in Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is dead after an hours-long standoff in Frankford.

Officers responded to the scene near the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street around 1 p.m. Thursday. 

A suspect barricaded himself inside a home on the block and began firing at U.S. Marshals and officers that were on the scene. The standoff began when officers served a warrant to the suspect for violating his parole, according to investigators.

Investigators say the suspect was struck in an exchange with gunfire with SWAT teams and he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. 

There were no injuries to officers or civilians.

