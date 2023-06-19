Police: Body of 9-year-old boy pulled from pond in Bucks County

article

Authorities pulled the body of a 9-year-old boy from waters of a Bucks County pond Monday night.

Police in New Britain Township were called to a pond near the intersection of Vaux and Hickory roads around 6 p.m. for reports of a missing child.

Officers immediately found the boy's bicycle with a fishing pole beside it, authorities said. A dive team from Point Pleasant Fire Deportment later found the 9-year-old boy's body in the water.

The boy was taken to Doylestown Hospital where he died, according to police.

Authorities have not identified the child.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this traumatic time," a police spokesperson said.