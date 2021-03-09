Police: Boy, 15, dies after being shot twice in Kingsessing

article

Philadelphia police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the teen was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

