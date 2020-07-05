Police: Boy, 15, in critical condition following triple shooting in Overbrook

article

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during a triple shooting Sunday night in Overbrook.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened on the 6100 block of Nassau Road just before 8:30.

Police say the teenage victim was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Two additional shooting victims also arrived at Lankenau Medical Center via private vehicle. A 35-year-old man was shot the chest and placed in critical but stable condition. A third victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot once in the buttocks and is expected to recover.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting. Twenty-two people have been injured by gun violence over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

