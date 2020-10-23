Police: Boy, 3, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A 3-year-old boy is hospitalized following a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened inside a home on the 2000 block of S. 68th Street.

According to police, the boy was shot once in the hand and arm. He was taken to Children’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

