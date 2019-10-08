Police break up suspected cockfighting ring in Kensington

article

Authorities are investigating after police broke up a suspected cockfighting ring in Kensington on Tuesday.

Officers discovered dozens of rooster inside a home on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street around 11 a.m.

Police were serving a warrant when they made the discovery. In total, 43 birds were seized and taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA where they are being evaluated, according to officials.

“We cannot stand for animal fighting to take place in our city,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Animal fighting is a brutal crime, one in which the victims so often suffer fatal injuries. Allowing animals to die for sport is simply an unacceptable practice that continues to occur every day in our city and throughout the state. We hope that by shining a light on this case and bringing the offenders to justice, we can deter the commission of future crimes.”

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Team assisted with the bust.

In April, 22 people were arrested and more than 100 birds were seized after authorities broke up an alleged cockfighting ring inside another Kensington home.

More than 100 roosters and chickens were found inside a home on the 2100 block of East Ann Street. Some were found deceased.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

