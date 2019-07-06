Police: Brigantine beach evacuated after bomb threat

article

A Brigantine beach has been evacuated in Atlantic County due to a bomb threat, according to police.

Beachgoers were forced to leave the area of Cove Beach around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a permit checker discovered a note that a bomb or improvised explosive device was placed somewhere on the beach. Officials then prompted an evacuation out of an abundance of caution.

"Please AVOID THE AREA until we advise it is safe to return," the Brigantine Police Department posted on Facebook.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.