Police: Broad daylight shooting in Feltonville claims life of 25-year-old man

A young man is dead after police say he was gunned down in broad daylight Thursday morning in Feltonville, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened on the 4500 block of North Lee Street around 11 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim was fatally wounded by a single gunshot to the left lower back. He was taken to Temple Hospital by police and pronounced dead just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are searching for a suspect. It's unknown at this time what sparked the homicide.

