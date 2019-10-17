Police: Bucks County man went missing on Appalachian Trail

article

Authorities are searching for a Bucks County man who reportedly went missing on the Appalachian Trail nearly a week ago.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael William Kaiser entered the 2,200 mile long trail near Route 309 in Lehigh County on Oct. 11. Kaiser, 56, reportedly sent his brother a cell phone picture of the terrain the following day and was not heard from again.

Kaiser's brother reported Michael missing on Oct. 15. Troopers later found his Ford F-150 in the area of Bake Oven Road. A large search party was dispatched Wednesday morning to canvas the heavily wooded area.

Authorities say Michael is an experienced hiker, which heightens concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts should contact Pennsylvania State Police.