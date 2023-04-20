Woman in stolen van with senior inside arrested after pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A woman in a stolen senior transportation van with an elderly man inside was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit across the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect was seen driving erratically in a Golden Age Senior Daycare van at a high rate of speed across Van Nuys. The senior center is located in Tarzana.

SkyFOX images from the scene showed the passenger side door open throughout the pursuit. At least one elderly person was inside the van during the chase.

After a brief pursuit, the woman was taken into custody after driving into a dead-end.

The passenger in his 90s in the vehicle was seen being treated by medical crews shortly afterward. His current condition is unknown at this time.

