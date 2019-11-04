Police: Chester County woman fakes cancer, collects donations

A Chester County woman is accused of faking cancer and collecting $8,000 in donations through a GoFundMe page.

Police say Jessica Smith, of Chester Springs, started donation pages to help with her medical bills for colorectal cancer.

An acquaintance first reported smith in June. A month later, police say Smith's husband came to the Uwchlan Township police station alleging his wife was committing fraud. According to police, her husband told police that his wife does not have cancer of any form and that she is covered on his medical insurance through his employer.

Investigators say the husband provided a printout from his insurance carrier, which showed Smith's medical bills to that time had not met the $1,250 medical deductible and that she had only totaled $63 in pharmacy/prescription costs to date. He has no insurance records, statements, or documents indicating his wife is being treated for cancer, according to police.

Smith is facing several charges, including theft by deception.