Police: Child killed in head-on collision in Mayfair
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 3-year-old child has died in a head-on collision in Mayfair.
It happened on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, two cars collided at the intersection and the child was trapped inside. The child was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and was pronounced dead.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.
Police say an arrest was made. No other details have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
