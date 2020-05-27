Police: Child killed in head-on collision in Mayfair

A 3-year-old child has died in a head-on collision in Mayfair.

It happened on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, two cars collided at the intersection and the child was trapped inside. The child was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and was pronounced dead.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.

Police say an arrest was made. No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

