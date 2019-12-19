Police: Child shot in hand after grabbing gun in father’s safe in Tacony

article

A child has been hospitalized after he was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened shortly before 12 p.m. at a home on the 7100 block of Ditman Street.

According to police, the child accidentally shot himself in the left hand when his father opened a safe.

The child grabbed the weapon leading to the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is listed in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The weapon has since been recovered.