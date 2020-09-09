Police close Benjamin Franklin Parkway as deadline to vacate homeless encampment draws near

Philadelphia police have closed the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from City Hall heading north towards the Art Museum as the deadline for homeless encampment residents to clear out draws near.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports several police cruisers are stationed along the parkway in preparation of the city's 9 a.m. deadline. Last week, the city posted formal notice, for the third time, requiring the encampments on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Ridge Avenue to close by Wednesday.

Businesses around the Parkway have also taken precautions ahead of the deadline. Whole Foods Market has boarded up its windows in case the situation becomes unruly.

A source tells Keeley that several members of local clergy will arrive at the homeless encampment around 7:30 a.m. to try and bring a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

The Parkway encampment has stood on a baseball field since June 10 and has grown to an estimated 100 to 150 people.

The city and encampment representatives have spent three months negotiating a long-range housing plan for the homeless from shelters to a tiny home village and a rapid rehousing program.

City officials say one of the demands requires immediate permanent housing for everyone at the encampment, though encampment leaders have not identified the number of people within the encampment, or how many are indeed homeless.

The city says their permanent housing options are limited, and they have instead offered pathways to permanent housing that "thousands of other people take advantage of every year."

According to Kenney, the city has received more than 400 complaints about the encampment and claimed living conditions there have worsened over the weeks.

