Police: Decomposed and partially dismembered body found in South Philadelphia basement

article

Police say they have discovered a decomposed and partially dismembered body of a female in a basement in South Philadelphia.

The body was found on the 2100 block of Porter Street Thursday, while the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office was performing a search warrant. Police say the Special Victims Unit went to the home to investigate a possible human trafficking case.

Five people in the home are currently being questioned.

According to the sheriff, they were looking for a missing 18-year-old girl.

The victim has not been identified. No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP