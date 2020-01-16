Police: Decomposed and partially dismembered body found in South Philadelphia basement
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say they have discovered a decomposed and partially dismembered body of a female in a basement in South Philadelphia.
The body was found on the 2100 block of Porter Street Thursday, while the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office was performing a search warrant. Police say the Special Victims Unit went to the home to investigate a possible human trafficking case.
Five people in the home are currently being questioned.
According to the sheriff, they were looking for a missing 18-year-old girl.
The victim has not been identified. No charges have been filed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
