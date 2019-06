article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Drexel University student who has been missing since Wednesday.

Andrew Yun, a first-year student in the Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, was last seen at Towers Hall.

Drexel Police are currently working with the Philadelphia Police Department to locate Yun.

Anyone with information regarding Yun's whereabouts is urged to contact Drexel police at 215-895-2222.