Police: Drexel University student raped at off-campus residence

Police say a Drexel University female student was raped inside an off-campus residence.

The alleged incident happened on the 3200 block of Winter Street shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 black male with no facial hair, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers. He was last seen carrying a smartphone with a red case.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.